GUELPH -- A Guelph grocer has taken a big step in sharing the culture and food of his birthplace with locals.

Suraj Chhetri, the owner of Himalayan Grocers, says he’s bringing the best of Nepal to Canada, with some specialty items like lentils, pickles, and chilies.

His business venture Drukcan is a brand inspired by the two countries that he calls home.

“The place that I was born, Bhutan, Druk is the other name for it,” said Chhetri. “The ‘can’ comes from the country of my citizenship which is Canada.

“Most of my clients have travelled to Nepal, so whenever I ask them what is the one thing they miss from Nepal, they always say food.”

Chhetri has been working with family and friends in Nepal over the last three years to source locally-produced items.

“The farmers do everything manually,” he said. “We’re getting the best product, the real test that our ancestors believed in.”

Chhetri is set to bring in 27 ranges of product while also include rice, plums, and spices.

“If you go to any supermarket and buy a cucumber here, and try to make a pickle, you can’t do that,” he said. “It has to be a special pickle.”

He’s also importing over 70 products from other brands that he says feature the best of Nepal.

The venture is supported by a grant from the digital main street program at the local business centre.

Chhetri says the money has helped him establish a website to sell his products across Canada.

Customers say it’s difficult to find authentic Asian and African products outside of the Himalayan Grocers and are happy to support the new venture.

“It would be interesting to see on the website when things show up,” said customer Mathew Jacobs. “We’ll have to give it a try.”

Chhetri says his shipment has been delayed due to the pandemic, but the first order is still set to leave Nepal next week and arrive in time for the important Hindu celebrations of the Dashain and Tihar Festivals.