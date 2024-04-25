Guelph employee spat on

Guelph police are investigating after someone spat on an employee at a downtown business.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the employee saw a male inside the business who was banned.

The employee approached the male and asked him to leave.

As they were talking towards the exit together, the male turned and spat on the employee’s arm and pants.

Police say the accused knows the victim and has not been located yet.