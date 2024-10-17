KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph employee assaulted in shoplifting incident

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A 39-year-old man from Woodstock is facing theft and assault charges after trying to shoplift from a Guelph business on Wednesday evening.

    Police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West around 4 p.m., where they were told a man attempted to leave the store with approximately $700 worth of power tools.

    He was stopped by staff and when he tried to leave a fight broke out. The man punched an employee twice before breaking free and taking off.

    Police found the man outside and arrested him. He is charged with theft under $5,000, assault and assault to resist arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News