Guelph employee assaulted in shoplifting incident

A 39-year-old man from Woodstock is facing theft and assault charges after trying to shoplift from a Guelph business on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West around 4 p.m., where they were told a man attempted to leave the store with approximately $700 worth of power tools.

He was stopped by staff and when he tried to leave a fight broke out. The man punched an employee twice before breaking free and taking off.

Police found the man outside and arrested him. He is charged with theft under $5,000, assault and assault to resist arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.