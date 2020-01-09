KITCHENER -- A Guelph dentist and her nine-year-old daughter were passengers on the plane that officials believe was shot down in Iran earlier this week.

Parisa Eghbalian and her daughter, Reera Esmaeilion, were among 63 Canadians on board the plane.

Eghbalian was a dentist who worked at the south Guelph Dawson Dental office.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dr. Parisa Eghbalian and her daughter, Reera Esmaeilion, on Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 out of Tehran," Dawson Dental says in a statement posted to Facebook.

She also worked as a dentist in Aurora, Ont.

Flight PS752 was bound for Kiev, Ukraine when it left Iran's capital on Tuesday night local time.

Initial reports indicated that a mechanical issue had downed the plane, but on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media that evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

All 176 people on board were killed.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says the city is heartbroken.

"Our prayers, our thoughts and our compassion is sent to all impacted by this loss," he said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Their names join those of two other victims from Guelph, students Ghanimat Azhdari and Milad Ghasemi Ariani.

In Waterloo, two other students, Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esfahani, were also killed, CTV confirmed on Wednesday.

A vigil was held at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday night Foroutan and Esfahani. A vigil is also scheduled in Guelph on Friday.