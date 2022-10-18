Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans

A Guelph couple is speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.

The fast-tracked planning process began after they get word from doctors that 5-year-old Autumn is not responding to treatments for her stage four metastatic neuroblastoma.

"Our news we got last week was her cancer is aggressive, it's chemo-resistant and this is kind of it," explained her mother, Sarah Rogers, during a virtual interview from Ronald McDonald House in Toronto, where the couple is staying while their daughter gets treatment.

Doctors have now started doing MIBG treatment for Autumn, but if that doesn't work, they are out of options.

According the family, doctors have warned that the young girl only has a few months to live.

Having Autumn there for her wedding day is something Rogers has always wanted and Autumn has talked about wanting to be the flower girl.

"She already chose the colour of her dress, what's going to be on her dress. She knows how she's going to be throwing flowers," said Autumn's stepfather, Karl Dovick.

News of Autumn's worsening condition prompted them to start planning for the wedding, with the goal to have it by early December.

"I have control over this and I can make sure she's there," said Rogers.

Trying to find a venue to accommodate up to 100 people, with time not on their side, proved to be a difficult task. The pair found that places were all booked for the holiday season. But they were determined to make it happen before Autumn's condition gets even worse.

"We're doing it soon so hopefully she's physically capable," said Rogers. "She doesn't have a lot of physical pain right now, but it comes and it's coming a bit more. So for her to be able to dance on a dance floor – she's going to love it."

In order to make that happen, Dovick turned to social media for help. He received hundreds of messages and shares on his post asking if anyone knew of a venue that could host their wedding.

"I had people from Toronto, Niagara, Peel, Halton, Wellington County, everywhere reaching out offering everything from wedding dresses to photography, videography, everything. You name it," said Dovick.

The call for help was answered by the Elora Mill and Spa, which has stepped in to host the wedding on Sunday, Dec. 4th.

The couple has asked that in lieu of wedding gifts, people donate to SickKids or the Children's Oncology Group.

The couple said it's because of all the support that they'll be able to tie the knot it in time, with Autumn front and centre tying it all together.