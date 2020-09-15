Advertisement
Guelph city hall put on lockdown because of suspicious package, city says
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 3:02PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:33PM EDT
KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph says that city hall was put on lockdown due to a suspicious package on Tuesday afternoon.
The city tweeted about the incident around 3 p.m., saying police were at the scene. Later Tuesday, officials sent another update saying the lockdown was due to a suspicious package. The tweet said police cleared the package from the scene.
By 3:50 p.m., city staff told CTV Kitchener that the issue was resolved, and that city hall would stay closed for the rest of the day.
It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED IMAGES