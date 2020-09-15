KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph says that city hall was put on lockdown due to a suspicious package on Tuesday afternoon.

The city tweeted about the incident around 3 p.m., saying police were at the scene. Later Tuesday, officials sent another update saying the lockdown was due to a suspicious package. The tweet said police cleared the package from the scene.

City Hall was locked down earlier today due to a suspicious package. Guelph Police have cleared the package and City Hall will re-open tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8:30 a.m. There is no further info available at this time. — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 15, 2020

By 3:50 p.m., city staff told CTV Kitchener that the issue was resolved, and that city hall would stay closed for the rest of the day.

It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.