Police looking for suspects after report of two men slumped over in a parked vehicle in Guelph

Two men were able to get away from Guelph Police officers after they were called about a concerning vehicle.

Officers received a report about two men slumped over inside a Mazda CX-5 on Monday around 12:12 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle in a commercial parking lot near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North at 12:35 p.m.

Police parking their cruiser directly in front of the vehicle before trying to talk to the pair.

Once he was awake, the driver refused to roll down the window and started the car. He threw the vehicle into reverse and backed up over a curb and the sidewalk to get to Speedvale Avenue West.

The vehicle was last seen speeding northbound on Edinburgh Road North.

Police did not chase the driver due to public safety concerns.

Investigators later determined the license plate did not match the vehicle and the men had been sitting in the parking lot since 7:55 a.m.

The suspects are both described as 30 to 40-year-old Brown men with short black hair and black facial hair. They both wore black jackets.