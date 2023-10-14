Guelph artist in residence puts on show with help from seniors

Thanks to the stories of some seniors in the Royal City, one of Guelph's artists in residence has a new show.

James Gordon sung songs from the "Rhyme Capsule" at the River Run Centre Saturday, which transformed a historical collection into music.

This was the final project of Gordon's term as artist in residence.

Gordon says he initially put in the proposal for the concert because he wanted to collect real Guelph stories from people with real experiences.

"There's lots of books you can read about our history and the facts and figures, but I want to just feel what it's like to be here and what stories emerge," said Gordon. "I gathered people over the last few months into groups or one on one and songs were created and I presented all 12 of them today."

Some of the people involved were in the crowd for the show.

Gordon also did a Q & A wit audience members following the show to reflect and have a few laughs recalling anecdotes about Guelph's past.