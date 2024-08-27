KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph apartment broken into days after tenant died

    A photo of downtown Guelph on May 11, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly) A photo of downtown Guelph on May 11, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly)
    Share

    Guelph Police are investigating after they said someone broke into a downtown apartment just days after a tenant was found dead.

    Police were called to the apartment building near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on Monday around 10 a.m. after a friend went to check on the apartment.

    The friend told police the front door had been smashed.

    Investigators found broken glass on the ground outside an exterior door and a window leading into the second-storey unit had also been smashed.

    At this time, it’s unclear if anything was taken.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact Constable Jillian Crawford-Bourke at 519-824-1212 ext. 7583 or jcrawford-bourke@guelphpolice.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News