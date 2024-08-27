Guelph apartment broken into days after tenant died

Guelph Police are investigating after they said someone broke into a downtown apartment just days after a tenant was found dead.

Police were called to the apartment building near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on Monday around 10 a.m. after a friend went to check on the apartment.

The friend told police the front door had been smashed.

Investigators found broken glass on the ground outside an exterior door and a window leading into the second-storey unit had also been smashed.

At this time, it’s unclear if anything was taken.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Constable Jillian Crawford-Bourke at 519-824-1212 ext. 7583 or jcrawford-bourke@guelphpolice.ca