KITCHENER -- Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Grand River Transit workers represented by UNIFOR Local 4304 and the Region of Waterloo reached a tentative agreement.

The deadline for was set for 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, with potential strike set to begin in Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Having reached the agreement, the region says there will be no disruptions to service.

The union said in a release “Details of the new collective agreement will be released to members at ratification votes to be held Sunday.”

Talks were held throughout the weekend and all day Monday, following several days of negotiations in the fall.

“UNIFOR members are dedicated to helping the people of Waterloo Region get to their destinations, and we are pleased to have reached a deal that will enable them to continue doing that,” said Local 4304 Local President Tim Jewell in a release.

The union represents 700 Grand River Transit and MobilityPLUS workers.

GRT's fleet consists of more than 250 buses and 35 specialized MobilityPLUS vehicles, serving over 2,500 stops across the region.

UNIFOR's ratification vote will take place on January 19.