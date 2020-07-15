KITCHENER -- A group gathered at Baden's Sir John A. Macdonald statue for a peaceful sit-in on Wednesday evening.

Demonstrators covered the statue with signs to highlight the role Macdonald played in establishing the residential school system.

The likeness of Canada's first prime minister has been targeted by vandals multiple times over the past few weeks.

The group is asking Wilmot Township to halt the Prime Ministers Path project, which is home to Macdonald and other statues. Eventually, the project would include statues of all Canada's prime ministers at Castle Kilbride.

Wilmot Township council met for close to five hours on Monday night, eventually voting to defer the discussion to next council meeting. Demonstrators say they'd like to see the project addressed now, rather than in the future.

"I do believe it's a way to slow-play us to be able to achieve what we're looking for," New Hamburg resident Cheyanne Thorpe said. "It's worrisome to me that certain members of council seem to be more concerned with putting a timeline on things than the actually issues that we're trying to discuss and address here."

Township councillors meet again on July 27 to discuss the statues' future.