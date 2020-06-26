KITCHENER -- The Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Baden was covered in red paint again on Friday.

It's the third time this week someone has poured paint on the statue of Canada's first prime minister.

Police were seen investigating at the site on Friday afternoon.

The statue was first targeted over the weekend. That paint was removed and vandals struck again early this week. Wilmot Township covered the statue in a tarp, then decided to remove it and leave the paint.

A resident washed it off, but left some at Macdonald's feet as a reminder of the role he played in Canada’s residential school system. Another group came to complete the cleaning job on Wednesday evening, clashing with protesters who were calling for the statue's removal.

Some say the vandalism has sparked an important conversation about our country’s colonial past.

The township's council is now deciding what to do with the statue, and the Prime Ministers Path project where Macdonald's likeness stands.