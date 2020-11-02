KITCHENER -- A pedestrian reportedly had their groceries stolen at knifepoint after an argument with a driver over their aggressive driving.

According to police, the person was walking near Kingsway Drive and Cedarwoods Crescent at about 3 p.m. on Sunday when the incident happened. Someone reportedly drove past the victim in an aggressive way, and they got into a verbal argument.

A news release said that two people in the car, the driver and passenger, got out of the vehicle and pulled out a knife, threatening the victim.

The suspects then reportedly took the victim's groceries and drove off.

Police said Monday that the first suspect was described as a white man who stood about six foot four with a large build. He reportedly had several tattoos on his face and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and faded jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Black man who was wearing a baseball hat, black hoody and black pants.

The vehicle is described as a small blue car, possibly either a Hyundai or a Honda, with one of the new, blue Ontario licence plates.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.