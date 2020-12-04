Advertisement
GRH COVID-19 testing site closing Monday for move to Charles Street location
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 2:29PM EST
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
KITCHENER -- The Grand River Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Monday as staff move to a new location on Charles Street West.
Officials announced the site would move to a new winterized location last month. It will be in the old bus terminal at 15 Charles St. W.
Anyone looking to book a test in the coming days will need to do so on Dec. 5 or 6 at the Glasgow Street site, or on Dec. 8 at the new location.
Testing at the Charles Street site will be available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will accommodate cars and pedestrians, officials said.