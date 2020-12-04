KITCHENER -- The Grand River Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Monday as staff move to a new location on Charles Street West.

Officials announced the site would move to a new winterized location last month. It will be in the old bus terminal at 15 Charles St. W.

Anyone looking to book a test in the coming days will need to do so on Dec. 5 or 6 at the Glasgow Street site, or on Dec. 8 at the new location.

Testing at the Charles Street site will be available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will accommodate cars and pedestrians, officials said.