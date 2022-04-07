Grenade found in mail package determined to be antique war memorabilia
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a grenade, which turned out to be a piece of antique war memorabilia, was found Wednesday in a mail package.
They say a person picked up the package from a community mail box at Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail in Kitchener, but didn’t open it until they arrived at a The Boardwalk shopping centre in Waterloo just before 10 p.m.
After finding the grenade they immediately called police.
The area was secured and members of the Explosives Disposal Team were called in to investigate.
"Officers were able to attend that area right away and safely secure the area as well as the package and determine the device was, in fact, a grenade," said Cst. Andre Johnson with WRPS. "It's still under investigation whether the device was inert or an actual explosive."
Police say the package and its contents were removed by EDT members and then safely disposed.
"We do recognized that these events are somewhat rare and its unusual in these circumstances," said Cst. Johnson. "If you do come across a suspicious package, we encourage folks not to open it, but notify police right away so we can attend and deal with it from there."
Canada Post provided the following statement: "Our Security and Investigation team is aware and the local police is currently investigating. As this incident is being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further or provide details."
On Friday, police stated the grenade was a piece of antique war memorabilia and delivered to the wrong mailbox.
It was also inert and couldn't detonate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott's name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Updates: Ukrainian town combs debris for living, dead
Firefighters continued searching Saturday for survivors or the dead in the debris of destroyed buildings in a northern Ukrainian town that was occupied for weeks by Russian forces.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Windsor
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
Windsor, Ont. business has close call with out-of-control vehicle
A Windsor business nearly had a car crash through its front doors early Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Orangeville resident rescues animals in Ukraine
Emotions run high as Orangeville resident Nishan Kooner reflects on his recent trip to Ukraine.
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow aims to bring boost to Gravenhurst's tourism sector
On Saturday, a northern-based science centre brought a travelling show to cottage country as part of its effort to boost the struggling tourism sector.
-
Penetanguishene organization offers free meal-kit programs for cancer patients
A Penetanguishene cancer support centre is offering a means to make lives easier for those living with cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Market sees a variety of local vendors
A total of 35 vendors were set up throughout the day Saturday at Sudbury's Market.
-
Northern Realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plans
Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury's real estate boards said most of the initiatives are a step in the right direction, but more work is needed to increase housing supply.
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board trustee to introduce new mandatory mask motion
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee says he will be introducing a motion to implement a mask mandate amid record-breaking COVID-19 levels.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. investigating the stabbing death of 29-year-old man
Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for a suspect in connection to the early morning stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.
-
'I'm so excited to share it with everybody': Olympic medalist Isabelle Weidemann welcomed home to Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson declared Saturday "Isabelle Weidemann Day" in honour of the three-time Olympic medalist and flag bearer at the Winter Games.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
29-year-old driver dead after crash on Toronto highway
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke Saturday evening that left one driver dead.
Montreal
-
'Still processing': Montreal doctor evacuated Ukrainian patients at train station just days before attack
Just days before a missile struck a Ukrainian railroad station, claiming dozens of lives, one Quebec doctor was helping hospital patients onto trains at that very spot.
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert says more drastic measures needed to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Portrait of a Cossack warrior: Russian-Canadian painter raises funds for Ukraine through art
31-year-old Pavel Sokov has painted princes, politicians, and even Vladimir Putin for Time magazine — but profits from his latest creation will go towards helping Ukrainian refugees.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken
Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off assists from Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
Edmonton hockey marathon returns to the ice for a good cause
After two years of modified games, a local hockey marathon is back on the ice to support young adults with cancer.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting, RCMP say
One man has died after being shot in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
‘That just seems predatory’: Vancouver family spends $3K on daycare waitlists
A Vancouver family with four-year-old twins has already shelled out thousands in childcare costs – and the kids haven’t even started daycare yet.
-
Driver ducked down, ‘gunned it backward’ during apparent road rage incident in Maple Ridge
A Mission woman swears she saw two men pull out weapons after she tried to pass them several times while driving on Dewdney Trunk Road this week.