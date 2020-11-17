KITCHENER -- Grand Valley Institution for Women is under lockdown as staff members "perform an exceptional search" of the medium security area.

Correctional Service Canada sent out a release on Tuesday morning, saying the lockdown was put in place on Monday around 8 p.m.

"The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so," the news release said in part.

The CSC said visits may be affected and anyone planning to come to the facility should contact Grand Valley Institution directly.

"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions," the release said.