Grand River Transit's union and Region of Waterloo reach tentative agreement

A tentative agreement has been reached by the Region of Waterloo and the union that represents the area's transit services.

On Saturday, the region said they reached the agreement with Unifor Local 4304, which represents Grand River Transit (GRT), busPLUS, MobiltyPLUS operators, reservationists, fleet mechanics, and service attentants.

Unifor had indicated its workers could walk off the job Monday if a deal wasn't reached by midnight on Sunday.

The region said that they remain optimistic transit services will continue uninterrupted, but the union is still in a legal position to strike on Monday.

They're encouraging transit customers to still have alternate plans in place in case a strike does happen.