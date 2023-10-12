Kitchener

    • Grand River Transit reports busiest month ever

    People board a Grand River Transit bus at Fairview Park Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. People board a Grand River Transit bus at Fairview Park Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016.

    Grand River Transit (GRT) is reporting its busiest month ever as ridership in September peaked at 2.9 million customer trips.

    In a release Thursday, GRT said ridership is up 44 per cent compared to September 2022, and up 33 per cent compared to September 2019.

    GRT said boardings last month were also higher than average, coming in at 3.8 million. GRT’s average month includes 2.6 million boardings.

    Previously, GRT reported record ridership between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8.

    At the time, frustrated transit users raised issues with overcrowding and delays due to increased ridership.

    “We’re closely monitoring customer counts and overcrowding to see how we can manage the transit experience for our customers,” Director of Transit Services Doug Spooner said in a GRT’s statement on Thursday. “Each day we’re working with our operations and fleet teams to make sure every available bus is on the road and any spares are helping with busy routes and locations.”

    “We’ll be bringing our plan for 2024 service directly to our customers to weigh in on in the coming weeks, including a service expansion plan of more than 50,000 hours,” Spooner said.

    Regional council would need to approve the service expansion during the 2023 budget process.

