Grand River Hospital receives largest gift ever

From left: Grand River Hospital Foundation President and CEO Paul McIntyre Royston, Grand River Hospital President and CEO Ron Gagnon, hospital board of directors chair Sandra Hanmar and foundation board of directors chair Seth Jutzi. (Submitted) From left: Grand River Hospital Foundation President and CEO Paul McIntyre Royston, Grand River Hospital President and CEO Ron Gagnon, hospital board of directors chair Sandra Hanmar and foundation board of directors chair Seth Jutzi. (Submitted)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver