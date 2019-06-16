Featured
Grand River Hospital entrance shuts down for LRT work
The main entrance to Grand River Hospital.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 2:45PM EDT
Some last-minute LRT work will close off the main entrance to the Grand River Hospital.
The hospital says access to the main entrance on King Street coming eastbound from Union Boulevard will be shut off from roughly 7-11 p.m. Sunday night.
Access coming from the westbound direction will be maintained.
The launch of the LRT is set for this Friday.