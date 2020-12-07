KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital has declared a retroactive COVID-19 outbreak on 5 Centre, a part of its medicine program.

The hospital said on Monday it identified cases related to the outbreak through contact tracing.

"We are focusing on implementing additional precautions to contain the spread and protect the health and wellness of both our patients and staff," said Bonnie Camm, the executive vice president of clinical services at the hospital, in a news release.

The hospital has decided to close admissions to the unit temporarily while increasing cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Officials have also temporarily suspended in-person care partner visits, working instead to improve virtual and phone visits with family.

It'll be the second active COVID-19 outbreak at Grand River Hospital. The other was declared in the Medicine Unit 5S, the region's online dashboard shows.

Over the weekend, St. Mary's General Hospital also declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its chest unit, while an outbreak was declared at Cambridge Memorial Hospital's Level 4 Medicine B Unit on Nov. 13.

There were a total of 23 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region as of Monday morning, the region's dashboard showed.

Public health officials have reported nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began.