

CTV Kitchener





Nancy Richards' exit interview transcript:

Meghan Furman: Nancy, congratulations on starting this next chapter, but before we talk about what’s next for you, let’s talk about your time at CTV Kitchener, because you were hired 32 years ago.

Nancy Richards: Yes, a very long time ago, I was hired as a co-op student when I was at the University of Waterloo and didn’t really even know it was a TV job that I was being hired for, they just said they needed a writer. I thought my career would be something to do with writing. Who knew it would be 32 years in television?

MF: Absolutely. You’ve held numerous positions at our station, most recently, anchor of our noon news.

NR: I’ve done a lot of things, reporting, starting out as a writer, I really enjoyed being the entertainment reporter at CTV. I love going behind the scenes and seeing how things work. Just the artistic things that go on in our community, so that was always really enjoyable. And it’s softer news, it’s good news, people really want to talk to you because they want to show you what they’re doing in their community.

MF: Many people don’t really understand what being on live TV is like, anything can happen. Can you share with us maybe some of your memories or memorable moments over your career?

NR: *Laughing* I’ll always remember the time we had a chef on the noon show who set off the smoke detectors during a cooking demonstration and the fire department came. So we ended up working it into the show and the whole fire team appeared with us at the end of the show. And we fed them too, so it was a bonus for them.

MF: We often say that people at CTV Kitchener who we work with are part of our family, but this is, you know, extra true for you, because this is where you met your husband.

NR: I did. Matt (Richards) and I were both just starting out in the industry and worked together and fell in love, got married. Two kids later, 26 years, life is pretty good.

MF: So what’s your message for viewers who you know, like me, are just so sad to see you go but so excited for you as you take on something new.

NR: It’s been so wonderful to be a part of this community in the way that I have been. Meeting people out in the community when I was out covering stories and just out at the grocery store, everyone’s very welcoming and they really appreciate what we do at CTV. It’s just been great to be such a part of the community and I’m glad I’m staying in the community, and I’ll continue to be a part of it.

MF: And while you’re leaving broadcasting, you’re not entirely leaving journalism behind because you’re going to be sort of ushering in the next generation of journalists into our station.

NR: Yeah that’s right, I’m going to be teaching out at Conestoga College full time, which I’ve been doing part time for two or three years now and really fell in love with. So this is a great opportunity, it kind of keeps my foot in the business and yeah, it’s just great working with these young people who are coming into it and discovering it and I’m sharing what I’ve learned over the years.

MF: Well I think I speak for everyone, staff, viewers included, that we are so sad to see you go. I’ve often, from day one of myself starting at the station, I’ve looked at you as a mentor, somebody who taught me so much when I came through the doors and so many other of the people that started at our station and I wish you the best of luck in everything you do, and I know that you’re going to see great successes doing that.

NR: Thank you Meghan.