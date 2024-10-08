Good Samaritans help injured pilot after plane crash in Huron East

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police are extending their gratitude to some good Samaritans who helped an injured pilot after an airplane crashed in Huron East Saturday.

Police say they received a 911 call from the involved pilot around 11:20 a.m. after they had crash-landed in a farm field near Newry Road.

According to police, the lone pilot, 68, from Central Huron, was found inside the plane and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Debris from an airplane that crash landed in a field in Brussels on Oct. 5, 2024. (Source: OPP)

“The pilot was attempting to land on a grass runway in a nearby field and was unable to stop before crossing over Newry Road and impacting the ground on the other side of the roadway,” police said in a media release.

Police say initially, emergency responders believed there were three other passengers on board, but it was later determined that they were good Samaritans who stopped to help.