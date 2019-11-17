

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – GO Transit is running Sunday train service on the Kitchener line for the Toronto Santa Claus Parade.

A train left Georgetown GO at 10:16 a.m. and made all stops to Union Station, arriving at 11:20 a.m. The parade began at 12:30 p.m.

A return trip from Union leaves at 5:20 p.m. and will make all stops to Georgetown GO, arriving at 6:28 p.m.

GO is offering a special round trip ticket price of $15. Children ages 12 and under are always free.

Sunday train service is also being offered on the Milton and Niagara lines, along with regular weekend service on Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West, Stouffville and Barrie.

The parade route runs from Parliament Street along Bloor Street to Avenue Road and across Front Street, ending at the St. Lawrence Market

It is Toronto's 115th annual parade featuring Santa Claus.