GO Train expanding Kitchener service for reading week

It will be easier for students to get around on reading week.

GO Train service announce changes to its Kitchener schedule to accommodate some busier February weekends.

On Saturday Feb. 17 and Sunday Feb. 25, GO Trains will be operating both ways between Toronto and Kitchener.

There will also be trains running between Guelph and Mississauga as well as Waterloo and Mississauga.

GO Train service to Toronto is typically only available during the week.

This comes after GO announce similar changes for the fall reading week.