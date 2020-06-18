KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a five-year-old girl has died in hospital as a result of an accidental drowning at Snyder’s Flats.

A witness told CTV News that a young boy started screaming for help around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We heard him say it was a little girl,” said Marcin Kaczmarek. “We didn't see anyone else reacting.”

Kaczmarek claimed there were about 20 people in the area at the time, including both adults and children.

He told CTV News he called 911 while another man jumped into the pond and pulled the young girl out.

Police said she was taken by ambulance to a hospital outside Waterloo Region in critical condition.

On Thursday, they confirmed that the child had passed away.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says they do not have the facilities, staff or resources to monitor their ponds, so swimming is prohibited.