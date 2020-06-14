KITCHENER -- A young girl is in serious condition after a near-drowning experience in Woolwich Township Saturday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a drowning at Snyder's Flats.

People were around at the time of the incident, according to poilice.

Officials say the girl is under 10 years old and that she remains in hospital.

A call was put in for Ornge air ambulance to transfer her to Hamilton General Hospital, but it was later called off. Police say she will still be taken there by ambulance.

Detectives and the forensic identification unit also responded to the scene.

Police continue to investigate.