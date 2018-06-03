

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews from Clifford, Harriston and Palmerston responded to a fire in Clifford Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. to a house on Ann Street South.

Fire officials say two occupants were inside, and one, the daughter of the homeowner, jumped out the second story window to escape.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $275,000.

The fire department said the home had working fire alarms.

There is no word yet on a cause.