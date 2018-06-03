Featured
Girl jumps from second story during house fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 3, 2018 6:34PM EDT
Fire crews from Clifford, Harriston and Palmerston responded to a fire in Clifford Saturday evening.
The call came in around 5:00 p.m. to a house on Ann Street South.
Fire officials say two occupants were inside, and one, the daughter of the homeowner, jumped out the second story window to escape.
One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $275,000.
The fire department said the home had working fire alarms.
There is no word yet on a cause.