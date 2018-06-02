Featured
Fire in Wellington County leaves one hospitalized
Two fire departments responded to a fire at a Clifford residence. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 6:50PM EDT
Fire departments were called to a house fire Saturday evening in Clifford.
Two fire departments attended the scene on Ann Street South.
One occupant was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Fire officials advised people to avoid the area until the fire is contained.
Further information was not available.