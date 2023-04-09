Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine

Put away those parkas and get out your Spring and Summer gear!

Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.

The jet stream is pushing a warm air mass into the southern part of the province.

Sunday’s high is expected to hit 12 degrees Celsius, and that double-digit trend will continue.

According to Environment Canada, the daily highs for Waterloo region this week will be as follows:

Monday – 17C

Tuesday – 19C

Wednesday – 25C

Thursday – 25C

Friday – 24C

Saturday – 19C

Comfortable overnight lows are also expected, all above the freezing mark.

These temperatures could change somewhat throughout the week.

The agency also has some more good weather news.

There will be plenty of sunshine this week, with lots of blue skies and minimal cloud cover.

The only exception could be Tuesday night, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

HOT SUMMER AHEAD?

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a hot summer with higher-than usual precipitation.

Environment Canada will release its own forecast in May, however senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 in March that it could be a warmer-than-normal summer for most of this country this year.

-- With files from CTV Toronto