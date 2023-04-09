Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week

Put away those parkas and get out your summer gear.

Waterloo region hit 18 degrees Celsius on Monday, and that double-digit trend will continue.

Environment Canada says it’s going to get even hotter by the end of the week.

In fact, the agency says southern Ontario will be Canada’s hot spot.

The jet stream is pushing a warm air mass into the province.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s on both Thursday and Friday, potentially reaching record-breaking highs.

Comfortable overnight lows are expected as well, with temperatures well above the freezing mark.

Environment Canada says southern Ontario will also get plenty of sunshine this week, and we’ll see blue skies and minimal cloud cover.

That could end by the weekend as another system moves into southwestern Ontario.

The agency says temperatures will cool down with a chance of showers Saturday night and into Sunday.

ICE CREAM ON THE MENU

As temperatures rise across the region, local ice cream shops are ready for the summer-like conditions.

Ice Cream 2 in Kitchener has been opened for over an week and is expecting big crowds in the coming days.

Serving up cool treats at Ice Cream 2 in Kitchener, Ont. (April 9, 2023)

"We make our own funnel cake batter, so we'll make more batter, more brownies, more pastries," said employee Kyla McCormick. "We'll make sure everything is prepped and ready to go."

Lines were forming shortly after the shop opened on Sunday.

"We were just at the park and refused to go home," one customer said. "So we saw this place was open and came for ice cream."

A young girl eats ice cream in Kitchener, Ont. on April 9, 2023.

HOT SUMMER AHEAD?

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a hot summer with higher-than usual precipitation.

Environment Canada will release its own forecast in May, however senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 in March that it could be a warmer-than-normal summer for most of this country this year.

-- With files from CTV Toronto