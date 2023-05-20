Gathering for Canadian newcomers held in Victoria Park
Members of Waterloo region's Muslim community held a gathering for Canadian newcomers in Victoria Park.
The Coalition of Muslim Women (CMW) K-W invited women in the Afghan and South Asian community to share a meal at the Kitchener park Friday evening.
"For women, language is the biggest barrier," said Tuba Sangar of the coalition. "They feel isolated."
Many of the community say they are still processing what police are calling a hate-motivated attack on one of the organization's staff members at a Kitchener Drive Centre.
Staff with CMW say Muslim women face similar kind of discrimination routinely.
"Women like this go through hundreds of incidents like this and often times they don't even know that it is worth reporting or that its wrong and they shouldn't be facing that," said Munazza Abbasi of the coalition.
The group says that one of the biggest challenges for those new to Canada is trusting police, especially for those who come from countries where that is not the norm.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
London
-
Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London
London police charged three drivers with stunt driving over the last few days.
-
London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios
Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights stave off elimination with game 5 win
The series heads back to Peterborough Sunday evening for game 6.
Windsor
-
Stellantis stalemate, growing 'code black' crisis in Essex County, and a freighter stuck in the Detroit River: Top Windsor stories this week
Most of construction has been halted at the new EV battery site while Doug Ford promises more provincial funding, the Town of Essex makes an urgent appeal to resolve healthcare gaps, and a freighter was stuck in mud in the Detroit River for most of the day. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Two Windsor-Essex patios ranked among top 100 in Canada
Two Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.
-
Windsor motorcyclists take part in 'Ride for Dad' for prostate cancer
Windsor motorcyclists are set to take part in the national, ‘Ride for Dad,’ to raise money and awareness about prostate cancer.
Barrie
-
Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2
A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Ottawa man fined $10K for northern Ont. fishing violations
An Ottawa man who was caught with more than two dozen fish over the limit has been fined $10,000.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home
A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
Toronto
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
-
These are Toronto's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Torontonians looking to patio-hop this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.
-
Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
Driver crashes into Hydro-Quebec pole, flips car and flees
A driver who crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole fled the scene before being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.
Winnipeg
-
Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store
Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.
-
Four arrested in downtown assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested four people in connection with a serious assault downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg apartment block destroyed by fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled flames at Quail Ridge Apartment Homes in the 200 block of Quail Ridge Road Friday night.
Calgary
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
-
Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of uttering threats
Calgary police have issued warrants for a man related to uttering threats to women he met online.
-
Bear spotted up a tree in southwest Calgary
Police were scene Saturday morning in southwest Calgary after a bear was spotted up a tree. By 10 a.m., Fish and Wildlife told officers to stand down as the bear had climbed down.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Vancouver
-
Dispute over damage to designer purse settled by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has settled a dispute over a designer handbag – ordering one woman to pay another nearly $1,500.
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Long weekend travel sees few delays, ICBC warns drivers to slow down
Ferry passengers were pleasantly surprised that there was no traffic along the causeway in Tsawwassen.