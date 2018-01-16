

CTV Kitchener





For the first time in nearly two weeks, all of Grand River Hospital’s site are free of outbreaks of contagious diseases.

An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness affecting the adult inpatient mental health unit on the first floor of F wing ended on Monday.

The outbreak had been in place at the hospital’s main site for one week after multiple patients displayed symptoms of the illness.

Grand River Hospital’s Freeport campus has seen outbreaks of influenza and a flu-like illness this year, both of which ended last week.

Hospital officials say people should avoid visiting hospitals when they are not feeling well, and should always sanitize their hands before, during and after visits.