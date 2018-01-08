

CTV Kitchener





Units at Grand River Hospital’s main site and Freeport location are dealing with outbreaks of contagious illnesses.

Two outbreaks were declared at Freeport last week. An influenza outbreak has hit the south and east courts of the fourth floor of Grand River Terrace, while the west court of the second floor of Grand River Terrace has seen an outbreak of an upper respiratory tract illness which may be influenza.

On Monday, hospital officials declared an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness in the north section of the adult inpatient mental health unit, which is located on the first floor of the F wing of the main hospital.

People are being asked to stay away from all affected units unless absolutely necessary.