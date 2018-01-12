

CTV Kitchener





Two of three outbreaks of infectious diseases at Grand River Hospital properties ended this week.

Hospital officials say an influenza outbreak at the Freeport site was over as of Wednesday, while an outbreak of a respiratory illness that may or may not have been influenza ended Friday.

Both outbreaks were in the Grand River Terrace wing of the Freeport site.

As of Friday evening, an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness remained ongoing at the adult inpatient mental health unit of the hospital’s main site.

The outbreak affected F wing on the first floor, and had been in place since Monday. Visitors were being urged to stay away from that unit unless absolutely necessary.