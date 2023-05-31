Garbage truck driver charged in crash that took out part of pedestrian overpass in downtown Kitchener

Police have charged a 52-year-old man with careless driving for hitting a pedestrian overpass in downtown Kitchener.

At around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a garbage truck with its boom lifted hit the overhead walkway of the old Manulife building on Charles Street West, sending debris down onto the roadway.

Police say no one was hurt.

A police forensics team examined the scene and the truck, and an engineer determined there was no structural damage.

A section of Charles Street was closed into Wednesday evening as repair work got underway.

A garbage truck with its lift up is seen at the crash site. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

(Submitted/Anthony Cashin)

(Submitted/Anthony Cashin)

(Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)