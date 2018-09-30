Featured
Games galore at annual game swap
The annual game swap donated all proceeds to Cats Anonymous, a local non-profit.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 4:35PM EDT
Game lovers gathered in Guelph on Sunday for the annual video game swap.
Vendors displayed games new and old for collectors and players alike.
A variety of games and systems from the 1970s to present were available for purchase.
The event is held three times a year.
All proceeds from the event were to be donated to Cats Anonymous, a non-profit organization that shelters approximately 60 cats.
Proceeds will help feed and care for the felines.