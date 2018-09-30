

CTV Kitchener





Game lovers gathered in Guelph on Sunday for the annual video game swap.

Vendors displayed games new and old for collectors and players alike.

A variety of games and systems from the 1970s to present were available for purchase.

The event is held three times a year.

All proceeds from the event were to be donated to Cats Anonymous, a non-profit organization that shelters approximately 60 cats.

Proceeds will help feed and care for the felines.