KITCHENER -- An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a Cambridge teen who was shot dead over the weekend.

Mark Chaves, 19, died at a home on Birkinshaw Road on Saturday night.

In a post on the GoFundMe page, organizers wrote that they wanted to give the Chaves family "all the monetary support, love and help that (they) can during this sad time."

The goal was to raise $35,000, though that has already been surpassed to the tune of $40,000.

An online obituary for the teen said a funeral for Chaves will be held in Cambridge on Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Resendes has been charged with second-degree murder in Chaves' death.