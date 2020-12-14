KITCHENER -- Frosty the Snowman is featured prominently in one Kitchener neighbourhood's Christmas lights displays.

Residents on Anvil Street have collaborated to have the inflatable snowman as part of their light displays.

The idea came from Patrese Brydges, who saw pictures of collaborated decorations on a different street and thought they could try it in her neighbourhood.

"It's amazing, I couldn't have asked to live on a better street," she said. "We took down Canadian Tires all over Kitchener, buying every snowman like this we could get our hands on."

The final count is 27 snowmen.