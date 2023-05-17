From virtual to reality: How a local sim racer got the chance to compete against the world’s best in Italy

A Drumbo, Ont. resident got the unique chance to take his simulated racing skills to a real racetrack in Italy to race against some of the best in the world.

Storme Wroblewski said he only started simulated racing, or sim racing, about four years ago but has always been an avid gamer.

“I've played racing games whether on controller or what not like all my life,” Wroblewski said.

His sim rig setup was built by him and his dad and took a lot of work.

Storme Wroblewski sits in his sim rig on May 16, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thomson)

“I got this seat from a junkyard and sat in it and decided what felt comfortable and bolted it together,” he told CTV News.

In 2021 Wroblewski entered the Rally at Home Challenge, and it paid off. He was named one of the fastest in North America, earning him the chance to compete in Italy in the FIA Rally Star American Final against other racers from around the world.

Wroblewski was one of 12 to compete in the final and drove a real TN5 cross car.

“The first day was very muddy. But [a] very beautiful setting. Just at the base of some mountains, so it was very cool,” Wroblewski said.

Wroblewski did not take home the win but said he placed fifth in stage two. He admitted it wasn’t bad considering he has limited experience in real-life racing.

“Once I got in, it felt pretty natural. And the way it drove. It did what I wanted. It did what I expected,” he said.

His mother said she was shocked he got the chance to compete but she was so thrilled he did.

“They were at the races every day, so he did a good job. I'm super-duper proud of him,” said Christine Wroblewski.

Wroblewski said the three-day competition only revved up his desire more to compete professionally down the road.

“Ideally I want to get into stage rallying, probably here would be the easiest,” he said.

Wroblewski’s goal is to become the first Canadian world rally champion and he hopes to inspire other sim-racers that anything is possible as long as you have the passion and drive to go full throttle.