Freight train derailment pauses GO Train service between London and Kitchener

ST. MARYS -

A freight train derailment near St. Marys on Thursday has paused GO Train service between London and Kitchener.

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CTV News a CN freight train derailed at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, at a location near St. Marys.

According to the spokesperson, a few rail cars were reported to be on the ground, and no injuries were reported.

The freight line is used by Metrolinx for GO Train service on the recently extended Kitchener line, between London and Kitchener.

On Twitter, Go Transit reported that buses will be used for the morning train run between London and Kitchener.

This is a developing story …