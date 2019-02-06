

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area on Wednesday morning.

The government agency says freezing rain could last most of the day before changing over to freezing drizzle in the evening.

We can also expect freezing drizzle into Thursday morning.

Commuters will have a difficult time on the roads most of the day.

As a result of the weather several school boards have cancelled school for the day including in Waterloo Region, Wellington and Dufferin County, and the Brantford area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the warning was updated to a freezing drizzle advisory.