Freezing rain warning ends for Waterloo-Wellington, 15-25 mm of rain expected
Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect a mix of cold, wet, and windy conditions on Thursday.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the area, but called it off around 9:30 a.m.
They say it will transition to regular rainfall by the afternoon as it warms up.
Hazards the agency says to look out for are light ice accretion, rainfall between 15-25 millimeters, and winds between 60-80 km/h.
The mixed conditions are expected to last from Thursday morning into the evening, with the strong winds expected in the afternoon.
Environment Canada says the freezing rain is more likely to happen over higher terrain.
The agency warns that isolated utility outages, flooding in areas of poor drainage, loose objects being tossed around, and tree branches breaking may also occur.
Every southern Ontario community has been issued a special weather statement, while Huron-Perth has also been issued a freezing rain warning.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Sister shields sibling from dust during 36-hour wait for help after quake
Two children wedged between concrete in the remains of their home in northern Syria have been rescued more than 36 hours after Monday's quake trapped their family as they slept.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
SpaceX should choose between Ukraine and Russia: Ukrainian official
Elon Musk's SpaceX should choose sides between Ukraine and Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said on Thursday, after the company said it was curbing Kyiv's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for the London, Ont. region and neighbouring counties as heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to begin overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
-
$3,500 in tools reported stolen from Middlesex Centre property
Middlesex County OPP officers are looking for suspects after a report of a break-in and theft.
-
Impaired driver blows twice the legal limit after traffic complaints: OPP
Lambton OPP say a St. Clair Township man has been charged with impaired driving following several traffic complaints.
Windsor
-
Windsor police reveal identity of murderer in 1971 cold case
Windsor police are publicly identifying the man responsible the murder of a six-year-old girl over 50 years ago.
-
Flood outlook: ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement as the region is expected to get a significant amount of rain.
-
Taxi driver praised for thwarting grandparent scam
Windsor police are recognizing an Amherstburg taxi driver for helping prevent an elderly passenger from being scammed.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
SIU releases findings on Innisfil ambush shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
Ontario's Police watchdog released new details about the evening two South Simcoe police officers were shot and killed in an Innisfil house in October.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sentence expected for northern Ont. woman who killed her husband
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in October is expected to learn her punishment Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman says $10K cosmetic eye procedure 'destroyed' her life
Tracey Hassell of Georgetown, Ont. said her life’s biggest regret is getting cosmetic eye surgery three years ago, which she got because she was starting to notice bags under her eyes.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Ottawa
-
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
-
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region due to incoming freezing rain
All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario Thursday ahead of freezing rain this afternoon.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain to hit Ottawa Thursday afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, saying a prolonged period of freezing rain will begin Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
'I have asthma by the way:' Driver in York Region charged after repeatedly refusing to give breath sample
A man has been charged after failing to give a breath sample nine times when pulled over for a traffic stop.
-
Ontario woman says $10K cosmetic eye procedure 'destroyed' her life
Tracey Hassell of Georgetown, Ont. said her life’s biggest regret is getting cosmetic eye surgery three years ago, which she got because she was starting to notice bags under her eyes.
Montreal
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
-
4 dead after fire leaves Quebec home 'completely destroyed': police
Four people are dead after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Julienne, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
How to talk to your kids about about the Laval bus crash tragedy
Many people were upset by the events, particularly because of the age of the young victims. Children may be asking their parents questions about the incident. 'When such a tragedy occurs, it is essential to establish a dialogue with your child quickly if he or she feels the need to do so, said one expert.
Atlantic
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Crown alleges former Halifax medical student dismembered body of fellow student
There was drama in a Halifax courtroom Wednesday as a Crown prosecutor tried to poke holes in the alibi of a former medical student who is claiming self-defence in the shooting death of another student during a drug deal.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Winnipeg
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Woman, children injured in northwest Calgary crash
A woman sustained critical injuries and two children were also hurt in a crash at a northwest Calgary intersection Wednesday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: well above seasonal this week
Calgary’s temperatures more 'late March' than 'mid-February.'
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Cartmell town hall fields questions, frustrations with Edmonton's snow removal strategy
A city councillor says he's heard Edmontonians' concerns about this year's snow removal 'loud and clear,' especially when it comes to improving communication about neighbourhood blading.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lingers through the weekend
Today will be Edmonton's seventh consecutive day with an afternoon high above 0 C.
Vancouver
-
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
-
B.C. watchdog investigating death of off-duty police officer in Langley
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Langley to probe the death of an off-duty police officer Wednesday afternoon.
-
Artist working to revitalize back alleys in Burnaby
Back alleys are typically seen as dark and dangerous areas but the City of Burnaby is hoping a local artist can help change that perception – one can of spray paint at a time.