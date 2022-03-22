Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement the day before for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
The national weather agency says freezing rain is expected to develop Wednesday morning and transition to rain late in the afternoon, with freezing rain persisting in higher terrain areas.
There could be anywhere from 4-8 millimetres of freezing rain with ice accretion. Highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are expected to become slippery and hazardous.
Residents are warned of partially frozen roads and localized flooding, with rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres.
Environment Canada said easterly wind gusts could reach 70 km/h and some areas could lose power.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
UPDATED
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron
Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.
Taliban nixes higher education for girls in Afghanistan despite earlier pledges
In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
Experts weigh in on how the more infectious Omicron subvariant could shape the spring
As several countries report an uptick in COVID-19 cases partly blamed on a more contagious version of the Omicron variant, the question becomes whether Canada's next wave will be a surge or a ripple.
Capitol riot suspect is granted refugee status in Belarus after fleeing U.S.
A U.S. Capitol riot suspect who fled the United States has been granted refugee status in Belarus, according to Belarusian state-owned television BelTA.
Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine
Nowhere in the military match-up between Russia and Ukraine are the scales more tilted than in the air, where Moscow has more advanced aircraft and in much larger numbers. But nearly four weeks into the war, the Ukrainian Air Force is still flying and roaring.
As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food supply
Sky-high fertilizer prices have farmers worldwide scaling back its use and reducing the amount of land they're planting, fallout from the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has some agricultural industry veterans warning of food shortages.
Physician burnout in Canada has nearly doubled since pandemic started: survey
Preliminary data from a new survey released on Wednesday shows that burnout among doctors in Canada has nearly doubled since the pandemic started. Almost half of Canada's physicians are also considering reducing their clinical work.
London
-
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing board
After receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
-
Feds, province expected to make $4B EV battery plant announcement in Windsor
The federal and provincial governments will be in Windsor Wednesday where they’re expected to announce details around a $4 billion joint-venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution for the first Lithium-Ion battery production plant in Canada.
-
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSB
A pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
Windsor
-
Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a wet Wednesday in Windsor-Essex with showers throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms.
-
Feds, province expected to make $4B EV battery plant announcement in Windsor
The federal and provincial governments will be in Windsor Wednesday where they’re expected to announce details around a $4 billion joint-venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution for the first Lithium-Ion battery production plant in Canada.
-
Windsor police chief announces retirement
Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno is retiring from her position before the end of her five-year contract.
Barrie
-
Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellations
An impending mix of messy weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.
-
Fire crews battle blaze in Tay Township
Tay Township firefighters battled a blaze that began in a garage of a Port McNicoll home in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
-
Simcoe County house prices shatter records and dreams of hopeful homebuyers
Housing prices across Simcoe County are shattering records and the hopes of many first-time homebuyers.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario weather alerts expanded across Hwy. 17 corridor
A mix of messy weather is moving into the northeast Wednesday afternoon prompting Environment Canada to expand its weather alerts along the Highway 17 corridor.
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron
Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.
Ottawa
-
Wear your mask, please: Some Ottawa businesses continue public health measure
Despite the province lifting the mask mandate, some Ottawa businesses are asking patrons to keep wearing them for the time being.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Heavy rain, freezing rain expected tonight
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa tonight – periods of heavy rain and freezing rain will being this evening.
-
Ottawa mayor urges feds to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses
The mayor of Canada's capital city is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.
Toronto
-
Ontario putting $91M toward electric vehicle chargers at rest stops, parks
Ontario is putting $91 million toward installing electric vehicle chargers at highway rest stops, carpool parking lots, parks and hockey arenas.
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Fake texts offering Quebecers $500 from the government
The Quebec government is warning people to be wary of fake text messages claiming to offer a $500 credit, as long as they click on the link.
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
Atlantic
-
'Whatever it takes': N.S. mother and daughter lead efforts to help family fleeing Ukraine
A mother and daughter in Timberlea, N.S., are fundraising to help family members fleeing Ukraine rebuild their lives.
-
Suspect arrested after man, 63, injured in Halifax stabbing
One person is in custody after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Wednesday morning. Investigators don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia after the province lifted most restrictions on Monday. Masks, for the most part, are no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives keep stronghold in close byelection
Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives held on to one of their longtime strongholds by a narrow margin in a provincial byelection Tuesday. Voters in the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg elected Obby Khan, a restaurant owner and former professional football player. It was a nail-biter race, with Khan beating Liberal candidate Willard Reaves by 197 votes in unofficial results.
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
Close Manitoba byelection result is a sign there is work to do: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says last night's close byelection result is a sign that the government has work to do in order to earn people's trust.
Calgary
-
21-year-old gunned down along 16th Avenue N.W. identified
The victim of Monday morning's fatal shooting in northwest Calgary has been identified as Ali Al Aqal.
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Kids playing with matches set fire to school bus in southeast Calgary
Fire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols" on its COVID-19 vaccination website by hacking it, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
Vancouver
-
ATV rider rescued by Surrey fire crews after plunging 30 feet into gully
Surrey fire crews were called to a unique rescue Tuesday involving an off-road vehicle.
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warns
As spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
Daughter-in-law died: Calgary man warns of rockfall on Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.
Lisa Tennant was driving with her wife Laura and their children through the Kicking Horse Canyon when a large boulder smashed through the top of their Jeep.