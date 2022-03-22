Freezing rain expected for Waterloo Region, much of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts are expected to reach Waterloo Region and the surrounding area by early Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
The national weather agency says freezing rain is expected to develop Wednesday morning and transition to rain late in the afternoon, with freezing rain persisting in higher terrain areas.
Residents are warned of partially frozen roads and localized flooding, with rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres.
Environment Canada said easterly wind gusts could reach 70 km/h and some areas could lose power.
Residents are asked to monitor local alerts and forecasts.
