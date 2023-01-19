Freezing drizzle, dense fog expected in areas surrounding Waterloo and Wellington

Freezing drizzle is expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County, Environment Canada said on Thursday night.

The weather agency is also warning of dense fog creating near-zero visibility in parts of Wellington County and Waterloo region.

According to an alert sent out just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, ice accretion from freezing drizzle is not expected to be significant.

“However, black ice may form, making travel hazardous. Freezing drizzle will transition to light flurries by Friday morning,” Environment Canada said in the notice.

Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada warns freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Drivers are advised to slow down driving in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Environment Canada said due to the fog, visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the alert said.