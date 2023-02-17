Free things to do Family Day in Waterloo region

If you have the day off work on Monday, Feb. 20 for Family Day, there’s plenty of things to do with your kids.

Here are six fun and free activities happening around the region:

VISIT THE KITCHENER MARKET

There’s a full day of free family activities planned at the Kitchener Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including board games and trivia. There’s also curling outside in the market piazza. More information is available here.

GO SKATING

Bring the whole family for free skating at Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener from 3:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. or Hespeler Arena in Cambridge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If outdoor rinks are open, there’s plenty of options in neighbourhoods across the tri-cities. Find an outdoor rink here:

TRY OUT YOGA

Family yoga from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. is among the free drop-in activities planned at the John Dolson Centre in Cambridge on Monday. More information is available here.

GO FISHING

Family Day weekend, from February 18 to 20, is one of four times a year when Ontarians can fish for free without having to purchase a license or carry an Outdoors Card.

More information is available here – and make sure to check that the ice is thick enough if you’re planning to do some ice fishing.

GET CRAFTY

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts is hosting an afternoon of free drop-in activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can make a ‘seed bomb’ for bees and butterflies, build a cardboard fort, try out pastels or make a paper creation.

Free family-friendly activities are also planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery. Visitors can also tour current exhibitions.

GO SWIMMING

There’s free swim sessions from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.G. Johnson Centre and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the John Dolson Centre in Cambridge.

The City of Waterloo and the City of Kitchener also have paid swim times available on Monday.