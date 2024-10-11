KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash causes big backup on Highway 401 through Kitchener, Cambridge

    Backed up traffic on Highway 401 through Kitchener and Cambridge. (Source: Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Backed up traffic on Highway 401 through Kitchener and Cambridge. (Source: Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    There was a major backup on Highway 401 Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes through Kitchener and Cambridge.

    The Ministry of Transportation said it was due to a collision at Fountain Street.

    Traffic was tied up from Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener to Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

    According to the MTO, the collision cleared just after 2 p.m.

    CTV News has reached out to Ontario Provincial Police for more details on the crash.

