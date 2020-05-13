KITCHENER -- Grand River Transit will be reintroducing transit fares starting June 1.

Region of Waterloo council approved the decision Wednesday night, to help offset the financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand River Transit stopped taking fares on April 1 as part of the safety measures in place to protect both employees and customers.

The Region estimates from April 1 to May 31, approximately $7.8 million was lost in fare revenue.

The loss in fares were partially offset by service reductions along GRT routes from April 20 to May 18, saving approximately $2 million per month. Another $30,000 was also saved through this initiative in additional costs for cleaning, security, and personal protective equipment, but officials say more still needs to be done.

"As we go through to the recovery stage we think this is the next step that will help people realize that we can get back to normal, and losing those fares is a huge hit to the bottom line," said Regional Chair Karen Redman.

One exception when fares are reinstated June 1 will be for those paying in cash. The Region says GRT will not be accepting anything other than Swipe and Go payments, but those who only have cash, won’t be kicked off.

“There is an element of the honour system as we go through this, I think the public will respond well," said Redman.

The Region says customers will also return to front door boarding once the fares are reintroduced.