Free plant-based 'turkey' handed out at Kitchener Farmers' Market

KITCHENER -

Vegans, pescatarians and veggie lovers visiting Kitchener Farmers' Market were treated to free plant-based 'turkey' to enjoy with family and friends over the holidays.

Kitchener-Waterloo Climate Save, a non-profit organization that promotes a plant-based lifestyle to combat climate change, gave out packages of the turkey alternative as well as coupons for other plant-based products on Saturday.

"There's lots of alternatives. People can make their own, and so that's why we’ve provided recipes as well," organizer Mo Markham told CTV News. "Until people try it, they often just think it will be weird. It's good to give people the opportunity to try it for free."

The organization stresses that even the lowest impact meat and dairy products cause more environmental harm than the least sustainable plant foods and a plant-based diet will make a better impact on greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater depletion, ocean dead zones, deforestation and pollution.

"It's time to act on the science," said Markham. "We believe that the best way to help people make change is to let them taste plant foods that are delicious, and let them see that they don’t have to give anything up to make change for our futures, and our children's futures."

The group arrived with 60 packages of plant-based turkey and ran out of supply in only a couple of hours.

"People have been interested in trying it for sure. Some people already understand the connection between eating animal products and the climate," Markham said. "We really don't have a lot of time to make change at this stage. This is the fastest way we can make change."

Plant-based products are available at most grocery stores and health food locations across Waterloo Region.

More information can be found on the Kitchener-Waterloo Climate Save Facebook page.